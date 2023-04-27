While the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster overflows with projects and right now is crowded like it was never before, fans will still have names that, according to them, are missing from the lineup. One such movie that has not been spoken about much in the public domain by the MCU executives right now is Spider-Man 4. The fourth film in the insanely successful standalone franchise featuring Tom Holland became inevitable when the Spider-Man: No Way Home broke all possible records to compete with Avatar. But there is a saddening update now.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the end of the trilogy that was promised to Tom, and everybody thought he will now be released as per the contract. But soon, reports started to float that Marvel has no plans to let him go, and a fourth movie in the franchise is greenlit already by the studio. Of course, Zendaya and others will tag along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while this was over a year ago, nothing concrete has come out yet about the movie or the happenings around it. The fact that the studio didn’t offer even a one-line update at the Cinema-Con put the fans of the franchise in even more tension. But turns out there is nothing to stress about but also nothing to get pumped up so soon for. Read on to know everything you should.

As per a Comic Book Movie report, it looks like Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses are taking it very slow with Peter Parker franchise. The studio is not speeding up towards Spider-Man 4, and it explains so because it is not mentioned in any lineup as of now. But a source close to the development now reveals why it wasn’t even mentioned at the Cinema-Con.

It is now revealed that the studio has not went deeper enough in developing Spider-Man 4 and that is the very reason it wasn’t a part of the event. Source said, “not far enough in development to warrant [being showcased].” This also means that we might get to see Tom Holland as Peter Parker directly in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which reportedly have him in the leading role.

Adding to the update on Spider-Man 4, the insider went on to reiterate the past reports, and said, “Tom, Zendaya and Jon Watts are all returning,” he added that both, Marvel and Sony are “figuring out how to work around Tom and Zendaya’s busy schedules.”

Now only time will tell when we will get to see Tom Holland back in action. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sofia Vergara Once Flaunted Her Curvaceous Figure In A Skimpy Floral Bikini & Proved Why She Is The S*x Goddess As She Drip Water, Making Us Have Naughty Thoughts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News