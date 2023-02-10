The highly anticipated upcoming ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ & ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ movie has got everyone excited. So far, only Jonathan Majors has been confirmed by the Marvel Studio as the cast member of the upcoming film and nothing much has been revealed. While audiences are speculating who could be the next superhero to join the forces to save the earth, Jonathan joins the list and expresses his desire to join a particular hero from the original avengers join the cast.

While the fandom is preparing for the mega-event movies, everyone is wondering who could be the next leader of the Avengers. Along with the new team of young superheroes, many want the legacy heroes from the past to lead the Young Avengers. Adding to the list, Avengers 5 actor wants RDJ to join the cast and work with him.

Jonathan Majors who will be playing Kang in the MCU’s upcoming projects was Speaking to Lifehacker and said he is “extremely excited” about Avengers 5. The actor reveals he wants to meet Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Avengers 5 as “he (RDJ) just keeps popping in [to my head]”. He adds, “Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large.”

Like many fans, even Jonathan Majors wants Kang to come face-to-face with Iron Man. He says, “I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up.”

Later in the conversation, the Kang actor revealed he is a fan of RDJ as an artist and adds, “His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear worldview and energy of the Avengers. “It’d be really interesting to see those two kinds of come together and have a bit of conversation”

While there has been no actor announced to join the cast of the Avengers 5 movie, let us know what do you think about Robert Downey Jr joining as Iron Man and leading the Young Avengers.

Along with all the speculations, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.

