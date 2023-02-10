When fans stand divided over the recent developments in the DC Universe, we bring a throwback story about fan-favourite Superman actor Henry Cavill, when he felt sheepish around Ben Affleck while working on the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which Zack Snyder directed. Cavill is a gorgeous man, and hopefully, people won’t judge us for saying that out loud; he has an amazingly jacked-up physique. Therefore, can you believe that someone like him could getting intimidated by someone? Well, believe it or not, it sure happened. Keep reading to know the details!

With the new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC is expected to have a complete makeover, but not including Cavill back in it and it has enraged the actor’s fans. Even there is no news of Affleck returning in the role of Batman. Amidst it all, people have been demanding the studio revive the Snyder verse.

Oscillating back to the topic when Henry Cavill confessed that he was intimidated by Ben Affleck’s beefed-up body. According to a Fandom Wire report, he recalled his time from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He said, “The guy is huge. I’m puny by comparison. He is much bigger than I expected, with this huge presence and vast physicality. I had to step it up. When you see this mountain of a man walking around the set, you think, ‘I’ve got to get to the gym… yesterday.”

The report also mentions that Ben Affleck was one of the reasons why Henry Cavill went to the gym and got pumped to get in shape. The duo reprised their roles in Justice League as well. Both their portrayals as DC superheroes are appreciated by the audience and their fans at large.

Currently, it is a shame that DC ultimately marred the possibility of Henry Cavill returning in the role of Superman. Not only that but he has also been dropped from the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’. Cavill, who is known to be a certified nerd [not that we’re complaining about that], to star in future projects related to Warhammer 40K. The global rights have been obtained by Amazon Studios. As per reports, he will also be an executive producer in it.

