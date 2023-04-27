Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for quite some time. However, for the last few months, there have been reports that the much-in-love couple is on the verge of parting ways. But luckily, they found their way back to each other, and currently, they are in a good spot. On the other hand, the actress is also working on her relationship with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green to co-parent their kids.

For the unversed, Megan filed a divorce from Brian in November 2020 after being married to him for ten years. Though it was not the first time that Megan wanted a divorce from him. Back in 2015, she had filed for a divorce, but as she became pregnant the following May, they had reconciled their relationship. However, Fox and Green’s divorce was ultimately finalised in February 2022. Megan and Brian have three children – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

Now an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are also in a happy position where they co-parent their children. The source shared, “Brian truly wishes Megan the best and wants her to be happy. He knows Megan continues to make their kids feel stable and loved as she navigates her situation with MGK, which is what matters most to him.”

The source further talked about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship and how they are working on each other and said, “Megan and MGK are doing much better and are taking things day by day. They feel like they are ultimately meant to be together and they are working towards that goal. They believe they are soulmates and hope to build up their trust, honesty, and everlasting commitment to each other.”

“They are seeing a counsellor to help, and they’re making an effort to make things work,” the insider further added.

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen spending some quality time in Hawaii.

What are your thoughts about Megan and MGK’s relationship and Megan and Brian’s equation? Let us know!

