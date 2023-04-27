The Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, and Gigi Paris drama seem to have reached a definitive conclusion. The rumours about Sydney and Powell’s alleged romance is currently the hot gossip in tinsel town. They have been painting the town red with their sizzling chemistry from behind-the-scenes pictures from their film Anyone But You. Sources have revealed that Gigi and Powell have called it quits, putting an end to their relationship. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Paris and Powell have been in a relationship for three years. The designer was initially happy about her boyfriend doing the film with Sweeney, even cheering for them on social media accounts. Sweeney, on the other hand, is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

A source close to the development told Page Six that Gigi Paris and Glen Powell broke up in April after dating for three years. As per the report, Gigi went to visit Powell in Australia when he and Sydney Sweeney was filming their upcoming rom-com ‘Anyone But You’. The photos showcasing Powell and Sydney‘s crackling chemistry might have caught the attention of the designer as well, and it might have led her to call it quits.

Recently, Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram and she has reportedly unfollowed Glen as well. What adds more fuel to the burning situation is the recent post shared by her. Paris posted a video clip of hers in an all-black ensemble with the caption: “know your worth & onto the next”.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is still said to be engaged with Jonathan Davino. And previously, ET reported that Glen Powell was single but he is not dating Sweeney. In their latest appearance at Cinema Con, Powell and Sydney’s alleged flirting caught the attention of the fans as well as the media.

There have been no comments from either side of the actors regarding the romance rumours or the alleged breakup. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

