James Gunn might be all set for his last ride in the MCU with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but in this journey, he made some fantastic friends who stood by him through thick and thin. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Pon Klementieff, Karan Gillan and Dave Bautista never left him when he was fired by former Disney executive Alan Horn from the Marvel Studios over his old remarks in 2018. Pratt has now shared how he and his fellow Guardians saved the day for Gunn in real life as well and how he was guided by religious texts. Scroll below to get all the deets.

In 2018, after the second instalment of the Guardians movie, some of Gunn’s old remarks on social media platforms resurfaced. Those were about r*pe and paedophilia, leading to the firing of the director. But that, too, came as a blessing in disguise for him as he got the opportunity to direct a DC movie, paving his way to the Studio’s top position today.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was apparently at a church when he got clarity over his thoughts after James Gunn’s firing. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt said, “In that moment, I was like, ‘This is about James. James is going to get this. This is going to be OK.” It further states that a few days before that, he asked his mother-in-law and former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, to guide him as he sent an open letter to Disney. He asked them to re-hire the director, and every one of the cast members was on board with it. Sean Gunn stated, “If one person didn’t sign it, then that becomes the story.” They all contributed to the letter and signed it.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt shared verses from the bible with James Gunn via texts. Gunn shared how his Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord was keen on doing things in order, and on the other hand, Dave Bautista was the impulsive one. He said, “Dave and Chris are so different in their approaches; Chris is like, ‘How do we do this methodically and take it one step at a time?’ Dave is like, ‘Fuck you.’” Their teamwork paid off when he was reinstated by Disney.

Alan Horn addressing the matter, said, “Everything he did subsequently was first class. He was such a gentleman about it in the ensuing months that we just brought him back. It felt like the right thing to do. I hold him in absolute high regard.”

James Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, led by Chris Pratt, is all set to hit the theatres on the 5th of May.

