Chris Pratt and James Gunn are collaborating one last time in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn is now associated with the DCU as one of the heads but it seems like, that will not pose any problem for the buddies to reunite again for a superhero film. The GOTG Vol. 3 star reveals his willingness to transfer to the DC if his friend ever asked him to. Scroll below to know in detail.

Pratt will be seen in the role of Peter Quill aka Starlord in GOTG Vol. 3. Besides his solo franchise, he has made multiple appearances in other Marvel movies. On the other hand, Gunn is yet to introduce new actors for DC and the studio’s future superhero films.

Recently, Chris Pratt in an interview with Comic Book Resources, revealed the possibility of him joining James Gunn’s band of superheroes in the DCU. He said, “As far as DC characters pan, I don’t know. I will let the fans tell me what they would want me to do. I don’t have anything official to announce. I haven’t spoken to James Gunn in any capacity to where he’s offered me anything like that. But listen, I love the guy. You know, he’s one of my best friends. I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering.”

With James Gunn leaving the MCU, the solo movie franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy will probably end with Vol. 3. The director also previously teased that the actors of that franchise might join him in the DCU. It is only a matter of time till we get to know whether Chris Pratt is moving to the DC Studios. Rather, this could indicate that he is already being considered for a potential role there.

As of now, James Gunn’s parting MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and others is slated to hit the theatres on May 5th.

