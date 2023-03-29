If reports are to be believed, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s romance is now official! The rumoured lovebirds were reportedly spotted stealing a kiss at a New York restaurant during their dinner date on 23rd March. Ever since a lot of details have been revealed including his sister rooting for the new girlfriend and the duo following each other on Instagram. But did the singer-actress previously cheat on ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with the former One Direction singer? Scroll below for details!

As most know, Justin and Selena were quite the hit pair in Hollywood. As their fans call them, Jelena had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2010. Fans believed they reunited in 2018 for a happily ever after but instead called it quits for once and all. While Bieber eventually got married to Hailey Baldwin, he was accused of cheating on Gomez multiple times during their romance.

In 2016, Selena Gomez fans were irked by Justin Bieber moving on with Sofia Richie. They took to Instagram and spread a lot of hate for the new girlfriend. JB had to come in defence and urged Jelena fans to stop the negativity. This also agitated Sel, who commented, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you. They were there for you before anyone.”

Justin Bieber did not stop himself from clapping back at Selena Gomez. He reacted, “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All Love.” He added, “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope you all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.”

And well, no, Selena Gomez decided to give it back too. Their war continued with her remark, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All Love.”

The social media battle did not end there. As per several screenshots available on the internet, Justin Bieber had responded, “I cheated? Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn.”

This old comment has now sparked rumours that Selena allegedly cheated on Justin with Zayn Malik. Take a look at it below:

