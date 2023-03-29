Selena Gomez rose to immense fame with her leading role in Wizards Of Waverly Place. The actress played the character of Alex Russo in the Disney sitcom, and fans loved her chemistry with Justin (played by David Henrie) and Jennifer Stone (Harper). But most eyeballs were raised about her equation with Hayley Kiyoko, aka Stevie, and the producers have now admitted that they did try an inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in their own way. Scroll below for more details!

Hayley Kiyoko made her entry into WOVP in Season 3 as Stevie Nichols. She instantly struck the chords with Alex. The duo had met in detention, and they had undeniable chemistry. While one would have loved to see the creators explore the sexuality of Selena’s characters, the producers say that the era wasn’t right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producer Peter Murrieta spoke up on the Wizards Of Waverly Place podcast hosted by Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise and spoke about the mystery around Selena Gomez’s sexuality in the sitcom. He revealed, “I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us; the relationship between Stevie and Alex. But we weren’t able to in that time. It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun.”

The Wizards Of Waverly Place producer continued, “We got as close as we could. It was pretty much right there. Disney Channel has had [queer] characters. They did it. At that time, it wasn’t a thing.”

Selena Gomez would have certainly been seen in a homosexual romance had WOVP been created in today’s time, added Peter. But she had also dated several men in the show, making the character possibly bisexual.

However, interestingly Selena Gomez was seen playing a queer character in Only Murders In The Building. Her steamy scene with Cara Delevingne was quite the talk of the town.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Henry Cavill Once Labelled His ‘Justice League’ Superman As The ‘True Blue Superman’ & Said “Finally, With This Rebirth…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News