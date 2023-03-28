



Kendall Jenner is from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, one of the most popular American families. Apart from starring in reality TV shows with her fam, she is among the world’s highest-paid models. The 27-year-old enjoys a massive fanbase with a following of over 281 million on Instagram. As she never shies away from flaunting her hot bod, Kendall recently left nothing to our imagination and wore a translucent tank top.

Kendall often talks about being the least dramatic person in her family, which includes her sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and her baby sister Kendall Jenner. However, she never fails to take the internet by storm with her over-the-top and s*xy looks. But, this time, Kendall blew up social media as she yet again donned a transparent dress and exposed her n*pples.

Kendall Jenner recently dropped the hot bomb on Instagram from one of her recent photoshoots. In the pictures, the supermodel slipped into a white tank top which doubled as a mini dress. She did not wear anything inside and rather showed off her n**ples. Yes, you read that right. Kendall flaunted her s*xy body in the snaps giving away killer looks and sensual poses, and we are definitely stunned.

The supermodel ditched accessories and paired her look with black leather high-heeled boots making it a lot more seductive. Talking about her makeup, she carried a subtle look with a light base and peach blush. Kendall Jenner opted for a maroon lip colour that perfectly served her look. She also showed off her perfectly filed nails with a pink tint.

