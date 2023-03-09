Last month there were several reports that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted ‘playing tonsil hockey’ at a private club. It took the internet by storm. The alleged couple seems to be spending quite a lot of time together fueling dating rumours and their PDA recently makes it more believable. Keep reading to know more about it!

For the unversed, Kendall was in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. They allegedly started dating around 2020 and made it official in the following year. Unfortunately, last year in November the couple broke up. It seems she has moved on from him and is ready to fall in love again.

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a dark green trench coat, while Bad Bunny was seen wearing a letterman jacket and khaki pants with a blue baseball cap. It has been reported by TMZ that they were hanging out with a group of friends including her sister Kylie Jenner, at Sushi Park. In one of the pictures. the rumoured couple could be seen standing near a car with Kendall’s arm around the rapper. In the next picture, it seems that they are sharing a goodbye kiss.

The pictures have been making rounds of Twitter. Take a look below:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing. https://t.co/DsxXSoyrio — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 8, 2023

The Bad Bunny fans are a little disappointed in him for allegedly dating Kendall Jenner. One of the fans wrote, “Bad bunny can do better.” Another wrote, “Bad Bunny should be kissing me instead.” One of the users wrote, “Bad bunny dating Kendal [sic] is a major flex for the Latino community.”

For the record, Bad Bunny was previously in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri. They dated for about 5 years from 2017-2022, and it was speculated that they were in open relationship. But that’s all in the past now, and he’s very much moving ahead with Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were also spotted hanging out with BFF Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber two weeks ago. They were spotted at a dinner. Things seem to have been escalating gradually and maybe soon enough we will get the official announcement.

