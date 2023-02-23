Kendall Jenner never fails to grab headlines for her dating life. The 28-year-old supermodel is currently being spotted with her new rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny and her ex Devin Booker is seemingly unable to take it well. Now, it is speculated that Devin has stopped following Kendall on Instagram after her alleged date.

Kendall and Devin were first linked in 2020 after being spotted together. However, the two did not make their relationship official till Valentine’s Day, 2021. The two allegedly dated for more than two years before breaking up in October, last year.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have now been spotted together several times. Last week, the alleged couple was seen making out in a private club. While there are no photos of their meeting, multiple witnesses have claimed that the two left the club separately, keeping a few-minute gap in their exit.

According to E! News, the alleged couple went on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The four were spotted having dinner on February 18 as their pictures also surfaced on social media. In the photos, Kendall Jenner sported an oversized leather jacket with a pair of leather pants. She completed her look with a pair of boots. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was dressed in a t-shirt, brown jacket and cream-coloured pants. The rumoured couple again followed the same pattern of exiting the venue in a short gap.

Reportedly, Devin Booker, who enjoys a following of over seven million on Instagram, soon unfollowed his ex-girlfriend after the news broke. Now, neither Devin nor Kendall follows each other on the social media platform. However, the basketball player is still connected with Kendall’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, on IG.

