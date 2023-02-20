Months after breaking up with NFL player Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner happens to find love again in famous rapper Bad Bunny. The romance rumours started making the rounds only last week, and since the cat is already out of the bag, the alleged couple is not trying to be discreet anymore. On Saturday night, the alleged couple was spotted on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at Beverly Hills. Read on to get all the deets.

Last week as per reports, Kendall and Benito were spotted making out at a private club. However, there were no pictures of that incident, but there were multiple witnesses who claimed the duo exited the venue separately at a gap of a few minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in E! News, Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber, and the alleged couple, Kendall Jenner-Bad Bunny, were out enjoying a nice dinner on 18th February. Jenner sported a pair of leathered pants with an oversized leather jacket. She sported a pair of boots with bold red nails to complete her look. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny, wore a khaki brown coloured jacket with a t-shirt underneath and cream-coloured pants. He donned a baseball cap styled backwards as well.

As for Kendall Jenner’s BFF Hailey Bieber, she wore a pair of denim teamed up with a black jacket. While her husband wore a blue pant set and a cream-coloured beanie. The group’s images went viral on Twitter, shared on their fan accounts, and verified account ‘Indie 505’.

Here take a look:

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo juntos de el mismo restaurante en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/PRM5zY40iy — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 19, 2023

Kendall Jenner’s previous romance with Devin Booker started in 2020 after dating one another for two years. The couple reportedly split up around October, and the reason given for that was “due to their busy schedules.”

As for Kendall Jenner going on a double date, it is known to everyone that she and Hailey Bieber are best buds and have one another’s back always. For the unversed, Hailey Bieber, previously Baldwin was close friends with Kylie before Kendall stole her away.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Prince William’s Butt At BAFTAs Red Carpet Has Got Internet Saying The Princess Is “Desperate For His Affection”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News