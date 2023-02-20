Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards after two years are in the headlines for their PDA. The Prince and Princess of Wales were not afraid to show their love when they arrived on the red carpet of the event and their video went quite viral. As Kate is seen giving Prince William a gentle pat on the back, netizens have their own reactions.

Held at the Royal Festival Hall, London, the couple made sure to hold hands while walking down the red carpet. They were seen wearing a pair of statement black opera gloves as the Prince had decked out in a sleek black suit with Kate wearing a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress. As the cameras flashed furiously around them, their Public Display of Affection (PDA) had the internet abuzz. Read on to find out what netizens have to say!

The 76th EE BAFTA Film Award marked the couple’s return to the awards after they missed the last two ceremonies due to diary constraints. A video from before the event has been going viral which shows the couple walking down the red carpet. Kate Middleton giving a pat on Prince William’s lower back while they are engaged as they are engaged in conversation is quite amusing they have not been spotted doing PDAs much in public appearances.

A video shared by many tabloids captures the cute moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton. The caption of the video read, “a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel.” Watch the video below!

Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Husband Prince William's Butt on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet https://t.co/26hV7a06x7 — People (@people) February 19, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Lol desperate. Since when do they do that in public”

Another added, “She is DESPERATE for his AFFECTION.”

Many users also said that William was not interested in her at the event, “William refused to hold Kate’s hand. Talk about that too. Kate tries but Willie is just not interested in her”, said another.

Many users also talked about Meghan Markle and said, “wow if megan did that we wouldn’t hear the end of it.” Another added, “No matter how hard they try to be relatable like HARRY AND MEGHAN, everyone knows the truth about these despicable racists.”

Let us know what do you think about this incident!

