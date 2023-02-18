The Kardashian-Jenner family never fails to make news, and recently Kendall Jenner has been making the headlines quite a lot. A few days ago, she got trolled for her unusually long hand size, and now she has been reportedly spotted with famous rapper and singer Bad Bunny at a nightclub and, remind you, people, they were engrossed in examining one another’s ‘tonsils’! Read along to get all the juicy bits!

Kendall was previously in a relationship with NFL player Devin Booker. The couple called it quits in the second half of the last year. But it seems the supermodel has once again found love, this time outside the basketball court.

Kendall Jenner, like her sisters, is a famous personality, so naturally, it is hard to have a private life even if the place is exclusive for the VIPs; people are bound to recognise you, and the next day you’re all over the news, and that’s precisely the case here as well. As per Cosmopolitan, many people have seen the alleged love birds making out in a private club. However, there are no pictures or clips for the same, but the report claims people have spotted Bad Bunny’s car leaving the venue just moments after Jenner left the club. A verified Twitter account Pop Crave, shared a post about it too, where they mentioned a blind gossip that wrote, “This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are trending after an unverified blind from

celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi went viral: “This famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.” pic.twitter.com/LCSohd9njM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2023

These are mere rumours, and neither Kendall Jenner nor Bad Bunny has confirmed anything yet. But the romance rumours did send the netizens into a frenzy. Take a look.

Bad Bunny was spotted playing tonsil hockey with Kendall Jenner?!?!?!?!??!!!!???? pic.twitter.com/ynUqXVStZD — kimberly (@iamkimberlysoto) February 16, 2023

WHAT DO YOU MEAN KENDALL JENNER & BAD BUNNY ARE aLLegedLy DATING IM GOING TO END IT ALL BENITO THIS ISNT YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MhRhhJ1Ueh — kate (@pastelpearlz) February 18, 2023

No Bad Bunny! The Kardashian curse covers more than just sports! pic.twitter.com/CNdOCZnsJ0 — Jordy P (@xcv_paul) February 17, 2023

these rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner making out in a club got me sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/Clw1o7wc5p — mas pasión que la maracuyá (@____222x) February 17, 2023

As for Kendall Jenner’s previous relationship, reports about her and Booker’s dating first started in 2020, and they confirmed the same the following year on Valentine’s Day. According to the People, the couple parted ways around November 2022.

