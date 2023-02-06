Rapper Bad Bunny brought his record-breaking ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ to the 2023 Grammys stage, performing a mash-up of ‘El Apagon’ and ‘Despues De La Playa’ at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton titan kicked off his set off-stage and was backed by a live band who shook the venue with the vibrations of infectious merengue beats that brought stars like Jack Harlow and Taylor Swift to their feet, reports Variety.

Dancers dressed in colourful dresses and big caricature heads floated through the audience while Bad Bunny blasted through his performance. The CBS broadcast could barely keep up with his fiery cadence, however, writing ‘Singing in Non-English’ as captions during the performance.

“Que viva la musica Latina!” the singer exclaimed towards the end of his performance.

As per Variety, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, Bad Bunny’s fourth solo studio effort, made Grammys history this year with its album of the year nomination. The 23-song set is the first all-Spanish language album to be nominated in the coveted category.

Preceding the 65th annual Grammy ceremony, Bad Bunny will make Coachella history as the first Latin headliner for the upcoming festival this April.

