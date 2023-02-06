Who doesn’t know Michael Jackson? The person who brought a revolution in pop singing, who introduced a dance style which now everybody wants to follow, who created a niche for himself in the music industry. However, his life has always been very controversial, and even his death was full of mysteries. Well, there have been reports that a Michael Jackson biopic movie will enter into production. Now, the controversial director of the documentary Leaving Neverland, Dan Reed opposed the idea of the pop maestro’s biopic. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Leaving Neverland was released in 2019, which showcased two men who allege that they were s*xually assaulted by Jackson when they were children at his home town Neverland Ranch. However, the documentary received a lot of critical acclaimation and landed into a lot of controversies as well.

Now, in an interview with The Guardian, the director of Leaving Neverland, Dan Reed talked about the biopic of Michael Jackson. He said, “No one is talking about “cancelling” this movie, which will glorify a man who r*ped children…To the film-makers, I say: how will you represent the moment when Jackson, a grown man in his 30s, takes a child by the hand and leads him into that bedroom? How will you depict what happens next?”

Dan Reed further explained, “By sidestepping the question of Jackson’s predilection for sleeping with young boys, you are broadcasting a message to millions of survivors of child s*xual abuse. That message is: if a pedophile is rich and popular enough, society will forgive him.”

It has been reported earlier that Michael Jackson’s biopic will “not shy away from the controversies of Jackson’s life.” Even though there’s no confirmed report on how much controversy or which controversies will be covered by the biopic, however, as we have seen in the past that musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis got such successful acclamation it can be expected that Michael will also be a success.

