Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley, have been friends since the first movie in real life. However, in the Harry Potter movies, the characters always had feelings for each other. With so many books, they never became a couple until the last movie of the saga.

In the franchise’s second last move, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, they finally kissed and finally became a couple. Their love traces back to the second movie of the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when the trio finally reunited after destroying Tom Riddle’s diary. The awkward hug between Ron and Hermione reflected their true yet confused emotions. In the Goblet of Fire, she wanted Ron Weasley to ask her for the Yule Ball but Ron couldn’t understand his own feelings and went with Padma instead. As their kissing scene brought joy to Loyal Harry Potter fans, Grint and Watson definitely feel differently about the on-set experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross, the Hermione Granger actor Emma Watson says “it was the most horrible thing I had to do” while recalling the experience of kissing Rupert’s Ron Weasley. She later adds, “it just felt like incest that’s the only way I can describe it.”

Emma Watson later adds it took six takes to complete the kissing scene. She later adds to her statement and says Rupert was like a brother to her and revealed how she prepared for the scene. “It’s fine when I was actually kissing him because I had my eyes closed. So I could not think about the fact that it was him”, said Emma.

She recalls, “The worst bit is when we had to open our eyes and look at each other because then it was just like, and then we couldn’t keep going”, describing the scene while laughing.

Loyal Harry Potter fans had built up and wanted them to be together. In their build-up scene when they killed Horcrux, the couple kissed out of relief and gratitude. On one hand, it looked cute to the fans but on the other hand, it was really awkward for the actors to shoot the scene with the person whom they knew since they were merely tweens and always treated like siblings.

Must Read: ‘Harry Potter’ Fame Emma Watson Reveals Noah Director Made Her Shoot While Being Sick: “I Was Like, ‘Is He Joking?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News