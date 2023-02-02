Netflix recently released The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega which has become a big hit worldwide. Not only it broke viewership records, but it also became one of the most talked about series in recent times. Along with that, many viewers are calling out the series to have similar references to the Harry Potter franchise. Read on to find out more about the instances where there have been similar references!

The original plot of both stories has made fans convinced that Wednesday is heavily inspired by the Harry Potter series. In both franchises, the plot revolves around school life with students dealing with mysterious conspiracies and even the division of people according to their abilities.

Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy is like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Harry Potter. Wednesday is sent to the Academy upon being expelled from a school for normies. Her new school houses the outcasts of the town of Jericho who are children with special abilities. Harry and his friends write letters to each other during summer break and Wednesday Adams is speculated to chat with her friends on her new iPhone which Xavier gifted her.

Watch the video below that shows more references that you might have missed.

From Hermione and Wednesday walking down the stairs dressed up for the ball to Enid and Professor Lupin turning into werewolves, this video clip shows some uncanny resemblances. Another parallel is both the main characters find out about their parent’s past in the school. Initially, Harry Potter’s parents Lilly & James, and Wednesday’s parents Morticia & Gomez met in the school for the first time and later fell in love.

Like Harry Potter, in the Wednesday series, the school has separate teachers assigned for a particular special ability and the students are divided into groups or houses. Wednesday normies are just like the Muggles from Harry Potter. Interestingly, the Wednesday series and Harry Potter movies have quite similar cinematographic themes.

Let us know what other similarities you noticed?

