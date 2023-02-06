Selena Gomez is a popular name in the entertainment world, and she is known for her amazing music and strong vocals. Gomez is not only a great singer, but she has also dabbled in the field of acting as well. When it comes to body positivity, she is an inspiration to many. She has been blessed with a really adorable countenance that will instantly lift your mood when you see her. But that doesn’t mean she is incapable of raising the temperature with her sultriness. Scroll down to check it out as we decode one of her throwback looks!

She started her career by acting before becoming an international sensation. Gomez her breakthrough role in the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. She is immensely talented and has made a name of her own, and similarly, her fashion game has also been on point.

The label maker has always been quite confident about her body, and as mentioned before, she is an inspiration for those who struggle with being self-conscious about themselves. Selena Gomez, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, one of the fan account on Twitter, recently shared an old image of her from a 2014 photoshoot, where she has slayed it completely. Aris Jerome photographed her. Selena wore a black lace-up swimsuit as she stood looking at the lens with her intoxicating eyes while her fans gasping for air.

Selena Gomez draped an oversized black and white blazer on her shoulder. She accessorised the look with just a piece of the choker as she let her makeup and her aura do the rest. For makeup, she sported bronzed look, a full-coverage foundation with a highlighter on the bridge of her nose. For the eyes, Selena’s stylist gave her a smokey look, and for hair, she had it all sleek and gelled back. Last but not least for her, she wore a n*de shade making the entire appearance bolder. Take a look:

Selena Gomez photographed by Aris Jerome (2014). pic.twitter.com/qRgfrH7rMU — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) February 5, 2023

