



Cara Delevingne is a beauty unlike many and one of the most sought-after models across the globe. The English babe – who was Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014, is proud of her assets and never fails to flaunt them be it on red carpets, at premieres or during photo shoots.

Well, today we are taking you back in time – to October 2020 specifically, when Cara stole the hearts of many as she modelled for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty. Let us tell not only did Ms Delevingne look like a hundred million bucks, but she also contributed to the rise in temperature. Scroll below to check out her look.

Shared by Cara Delevingne on her Instagram, the well-known model captioned it, “TOMORROW!! Get ready… ⚡️⚡️ #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 2 on @amazonprimevideo #SavageNotSorry @badgalriri” In the three images attached in the post, Cara slays in a black, ¾ coverage br* with metallic graphics and matching underwear. The s*xy but barely there lingerie set showed off the model’s assets including her ample cleav*ge, abs and well-toned legs.

If you thought the lingerie set was all that Cara Delevingne wore, let us tell you she made the look s*xier by pairing it with black fishnet stockings – one that ended mid-thigh and the other at her waist, inter-crossing silver chain belts and black boots. S*xy right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

With her blonde hair done a little messy and framing her face – complete with a fringe, the model’s makeup consisted of pink lips, heavily done eyebrows, fake lashes, smeared kohl-lid smokey eyes and some highlights.

How hot do you think Cara Delevingne looked while modelling this lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty? Let us know in the comments.

