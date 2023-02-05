American socialite and media personality Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user who frequently dazzles her fans with provocative outfits. She left netizens drooling yet again as she flaunted her curves and busty assets in a colourful stone-studded bikini.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians star recently returned to her Holmby Hills estate following a trip with her friends to Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean. She dropped a couple of super hot pics from her holiday and it is now going viral on social media.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share yet another set of bold pictures. The make-up mogul was photographed wearing a spliced pink and blue triangle top with lime green thong-like bottoms with a formation of rhinestones in the shape of the Chanel logo.

The model then posed sensuously on a wooden lounge chair near a resort-style pool and a stunning stone gazebo in the distance. The businesswoman appears to be drop-dead gorgeous in the bikini photos, flaunting her curves in the revealing beachwear. For the photoshoot, she struck several s*xy poses. She looks absolutely stunning with her hair down and shiny lips.

Kylie Jenner shared the pictures, and captioned them, “daydream.” Take a look at the pictures here.

Kylie Jenner came back from her trip to the Caribbean over the weekend, but she has already begun sharing photos from her trip on Instagram. The post received a flood of responses from Kylie‘s celebrity friends and family. Kris Jenner was the first to respond, using various heart emoticons.

Kylie’s superfan Johny Cyrus took to the comments and wrote, “NEW LOCK SCREEN,” another fan said, “dreaming of YOU 🔥🔥.” A Third user commented, “That’s Stormi and Aires mom 😍” another fan then wrote, “the most beautiful woman in earth.”

