In the age of the internet, celebrity fashion is always in the headlines as the ‘fashion police’ online do not miss an opportunity to scrutinise them. In the midst of all this, there are a few celebs whose outfits are always on point, and one of them is the young and talented actress Sydney Sweeney. She has been blessed with some gorgeous features and never fails to accentuate them further. Sweeney’s vibrant clothes lift up the moods of her fans and light up our social media feed, like this beautiful picture of hers in an aqua-coloured short dress.

The blonde beauty has a massive fanbase across all social media platforms, and it grew even larger after her noteworthy performance in the web series Euphoria. The young actress has already made a name for herself in Hollywood and has learned to balance both the world of styling and acting.

Be it the red carpet, a casual outing or a relaxing vacation, Sydney Sweeney serves all the fashion goals. The throwback picture shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram is from 2021’s Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, Italy, where she wore an aqua-coloured mini dress with floral detailing on the shoulder and around the waist. Sydney carried a shiny purse to go with her glossy dress flaunting those long and flawless s*xy legs. For jewellery, she wore a pair of bejewelled earrings, but the star of the look was her enchanting dress.

Coming to her makeup, she sported a dewy full, coverage makeup look with kohl-rimmed, soft smokey eyes. Her stylist made sure to highlight her beautiful doe eyes with heavy mascara. Sydney Sweeney had peach-coloured blush on her cheeks and n*de brown shade lipstick with a creamy texture. She kept her hair loose and styled with soft wavy curls falling on her shoulder.

Share your thoughts on this ‘princessy’ look of Sydney Sweeney in the comments! And for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

