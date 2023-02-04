Rihanna – born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in 1988, is a Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman who has millions of fans across the not globe. This vast fandom is not just a result of her music and amazing makeup brank, but her ability to speak about important topics and advocate positivity by not actually pushing it in the face.

Take for example our today’s throwback fashion piece about RiRi. The beauty slayed and not only look hot and NDFW but also helped in spreading body positivity with her 140 million followers. Scroll below to know all about her look – including how she styled it and what we think of it.

Shared over three posts on the last day of 2021 (December 31), Rihaana looked way too hot and s*xy in a plum-coloured lace b*a paired with a matching see-through lace skirt and robe. All part of Savage x Fenty’s then-new ‘New Years’ collection, the Barbadian beauty slayed every one of her poses as she opted for several beautiful braids on her head.

Plum is Rihanna’s colour and there is no denying that. The shade complimented RiRi’s skin tone perfectly and showed off her flat tummy and well-toned abs as well as had her b**bs and thick thighs on display. Staying true to her Instagram handle name, the ‘Umbrella’ singer was every bit the bad gal as she was savage and advocating body positivity.

The musician accessorized this s*xy lingerie look with a matching beaded chocker and killer heels. Her makeup consisted of shimmery eye purple makeup, highlighter and nude lips

Check out Rihanna slaying the plum-coloured lingerie look here:

From 1-10, how hot does Rihanna look in this shoot? Let us know in the comments.

