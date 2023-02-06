Nysa Devgan is undeniably one of the most loved and adored Starkid and she is always in news. Ajay Devgn’s dotting daughter is known for sartorial fashion choices and she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her style game.

Although Nysa’s Instagram account is now private, she has several fan pages dedicated to her. She enjoys a massive fanbase and as much as she is loved by her fans, she often gets trolled as well. Several times in the past, she has been called out for alleged plastic surgeries. Recently, she was spotted chilling with her friends and as soon as the video surfaced on the internet, she came on the radar of trollers.

Nysa Devgan was recently spotted with her friends, including Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal. In a viral video, Nysa can be seen walking toward the car to join her friends for an outing. The gorgeous star kid was wearing a red short dress that she paired up with beige flats, she kept her mane open to complete the look. She was accompanied by Mahikaa, who opted for a black crop and a polka-dotted skirt for the evening. After the video surfaced on the internet, many called Nysa pretty. On the other hand, many were quick to troll her.

One of the users commented on Nysa Devgan look and wrote, “Sorry to say par ladka lag rahi hai.”

Another user wrote, “She needs to get her jawline fixed too. Very bad jawline she has.”

“Surgery hi Surgery”, another comment read.

“Surgery ki dukaan”, another user commented

Another user wrote, “She is a female version of Ajay Devgn.”

Another user was quick to comment, ” Knees par bhi make up lga leti.”

“Face surgeries, makeup why can’t they be natural”, another user wrote

Nysa Devgan has been trolled several times in the past for her looks and alleged plastic surgeries. Once her mom Kajol had also opened up about the same. The actress had said trolling has become a part of the culture and until you don’t get trolled you are not famous.

What are your thoughts on the latest look of Nysa Devgan? Let us know in the comments section below.

