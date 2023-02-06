What’s an award show without a major fashion moment? Also, when it is the Grammys, and all the Hollywood music A-listers come down, it has to serve lewks without fail. And yesterday, at the Grammys 2023, we saw a star-studded event that featured Taylor Swift, Harry Styles to Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and the list can go on. However, even though all the artists graced the red carpet by putting their best fashion foot forwards – here are the ones that we think were the hits and misses from the event! Scroll below to find out.

Be it the Oscars or Met Gala we always get a good scoop on fashion, however, when it comes to Grammys, the Hollywood music industry has never disappointed us. The artists love to experiment and go beyond their comfort fashion to make a style statement, and it was clearly visible on Grammys 2023 red carpet.

Here are the best looks from the night:

Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Taylor Swift looked nothing but an ethereal queen at Grammys 2023. She opted for a ‘Mighnights’ blue coloured two-piece outfit from Roberto Cavalli, including a full sleeved crop-top and a bodycon skirt with a long trail. The outfit was covered with small beads that gave an effect of stars, and the Anti-Hero singer made sure to put up an effort to look pretty killer! While flaunting her mid-riff she completed the look with bold red lips and a pair of statement danglers. It was a win for us from the Grammys night!

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous as ever as she wore a blue and silver combination dress that featured a plunging neckline with stone-studded fringes, thigh-high slit detailing with ruffle flairs from Gucci. She completed her look with a layered neckpiece, matching ear drops and a few rings to add to the look. It was clearly a HIT!

Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles is the one we all look forward to and he stole away all the limelight at Grammys 2023. The Watermelon Sugar singer opted for an Egonlab’s multi-coloured jumpsuit with a broad square neckline that let him flaunt his n*pples. Harry’s Grammys outfit was a sparkly overalls that was embedded with Swarovski all over it. It can only be Harry Styles who can pull off this look!

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Whenever these events happen, everyone tries to experiment with their looks, so it was refreshing to see Cardi B wearing something as elegant as she had worn last night at the Grammys red carpet. She was seen donning a blue coloured gown that featured a long trail, theatrical hood and dramatic sleeves from Gaurav Gupta Couture. She looked very pretty.

The looks that missed to make an impact:

Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Doja Cat once again made it to the headlines with her fashion entry as she can be seen wearing a latex bodycon dress from Versace with a mermaid trail. She completed the look with dramatic eyes and black hoops. It absolutely did not make any impact!

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo graced the red carpet covering herself in a huge opera coat featuring flowers over a fitted corset from Dolce and Gabbana, wanting to make an impact. However, even though the colour of the outfit is quite out of the box and the dress too has too much flairs, it still didn’t fit with the memo of the fashion affair and the About Damn Time singer’s look was missable for us!

Shania Twain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Umm… what was she wearing? Did she try to look like a cow or wanted to have a witchy look? We don’t know about that, however, Shania wore a black and white combination corset, blazer and a wide-legged pants from Harris Reed and completed the look with a hat that to be honest looked quite silly!

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

The ‘Unholy’ singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras got into a queer entourage look as they all can be seen maintaining red themed outfits made by Valentino. Even though the effort was there, their looks couldn’t make an impact on our hearts!

Olivia Rodrigo graced the Grammys 2023 red carpet in a rather contrasting outfit. She wore a sheer black dress and covered her private parts with black br* and knickers. She paired it up with a black statement neckpiece and kept the look minimal, she could have tried better. Even though Beyonce couldn’t make it to the red carpet because of the traffic issue, her look must be discussed. Beyonce wore a beige and silver combination corset outfit with ruffle flairs, and paired it with black gloves, and made us swoon over her look. On the other hand, Megan Fox in Zuhair Murad and Machine Gunn Kelly in Dolce and Gabbana graced the carpet. However, the IT couple could have done better this time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Whose look had an impact on you? Let us know which look became your favourite from the Grammys 2023 red carpet.

