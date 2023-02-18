Harry Potter is a name that has been a part of an entire generation. Kids have grown along with the leads in the film, and it is no longer a movie franchise but an emotion and nostalgia. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint became household names. It has been over a decade since the final film Deathly Hallows: Part 2, came out. But as per our sources, Warner Bros Studios are planning to The Cursed Child into the big screen with the OG actors. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the story of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place around nineteen years after the events of the films, and it revolves around Albus, the youngest son of Harry and Ginny Weasley and how he struggles with the weight of a family legacy.

The Cursed Child was first performed on stage in 2016, and since then, fans have been urging the makers and the production house to bring it on screen. Recently, as per a source via The Sun has revealed, “Warner Bros is currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen. It has been in their sights since the play proved to be so popular in the West End.”

The source further stated, “It went onto the backburner for a while because there was so much work going on with the Fantastic Beasts franchise.” For the record, the franchise did not do as well as the Potter films did. Reverting to the topic of the Harry Potter film, the source went on to say, “A line has been temporarily drawn on that for now, especially given its lacklustre performance, so it’s full steam ahead when it comes to developing The Cursed Child.”

They further added, “At the moment, it is in very formative stages, and they are discussing the next steps to move it forward. Everyone who works within the Harry world wants Daniel to be back, but first, they have to iron out the plan for how many films it will be a reworked script and budgets. “

Finally, they concluded by saying the Harry Potter project could be a two-part film like the final movies of the franchise. They said, “The hope at the moment is that The Cursed Child could be made into two films – both of which would pack as much punch, if not more, than the stage show.”

It’s time for the fans to rejoice, and we’re sure a tear of joy is streaming down all your cheeks, and it will be more awesome if we get Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint back.

