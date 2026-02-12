With Super Bowl LX featuring Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated halftime show, many fans are asking a question: How much do musicians actually get paid to perform at the Super Bowl? Despite the massive exposure and prestige associated with performing at one of the world’s most-watched television events, the reality of artist compensation may surprise you.

Contrary to popular belief, Super Bowl halftime performers do not receive a large paycheck or traditional performance fee from the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will disclose everything you need to know about Super Bowl performances, artists’ salaries, and more.

Super Bowl Artists’ Paycheck: How Much Do They Earn?

You’ll be surprised to learn that performers at the Super Bowl aren’t paid hefty checks. In fact, sometimes, they are not paid at all. The league’s longstanding policy is that artists are not paid a standard appearance fee for the halftime show. Instead, performers receive “union-scale” compensation, which amounts to modest daily wages set by the actors’ and performers’ union SAG-AFTRA.

Some reports indicate that during recent seasons, artists have earned only a few hundred to a few thousand dollars for the entire event, such as approximately $671 for the actual performance and around $1,800 for rehearsals. Similar figures apply under the current NFL policy, where artists may see about $1,000 per day or union minimum scales if applicable.

The NFL generally covers production costs and travel expenses. This can add up to millions of dollars for a halftime show. But it does not pay artists lucrative salaries to take the stage. Production budgets for halftime shows have historically ranged from $13 million to $18 million, especially in recent years as performances have become elaborate spectacles.

Why Performers Accept The Gig Without Big Paychecks?

Why do globally recognized artists, whose usual performance fees can reach from $1.5 million to $2 million per show or more, agree to perform on the Super Bowl stage without significant direct payment? The answer lies in exposure and subsequent revenue growth.

The Super Bowl halftime show is viewed by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. That massive visibility often translates into dramatic increases in streaming numbers, music sales, and concert ticket demand following a performance.

According to Forbes and industry data, after Usher’s halftime performance, his catalog saw a reported 550 % increase in Spotify streams in the United States alone. Meanwhile, Rihanna experienced significant sales boosts after her 2023 performance, and Kendrick Lamar saw a 430% jump in Spotify streams following his halftime appearance.

The NFL and its broadcast partners (such as CBS or Apple Music) typically cover the production costs of the halftime show. They are often tied to their multi-billion-dollar broadcast deals. Sponsors also contribute, though specific financial arrangements vary year to year.

In other words, performing at the Super Bowl remains one of the most significant promotional platforms in entertainment, despite the lack of a conventional paycheck.

