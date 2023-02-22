Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were madly in love with each other and they never missed a chance to paint the town red with their pictures. However, the news of their breakup came as a shock to their fans. The duo never spoke about their alleged breakup in public but insider claims between the two faded, and they decided to part ways. Before their breakup, they used to rule headlines, and once actor Chris Pines joked about how his iPhone kept him updated with Kim and Davidson’s romance news but he hated himself for being too updated. Scroll below for the details!

The Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine once joked about how his iPhone changed his life. The actor was not able to get away from the headlines about Kim and Pete’s romance news ever since he got an iPhone for himself. Check out this throwback story.

Once actor Chris Pine appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and revealed how he used to read books in his spare time until iPhone came into his life. He said,” I had a flip phone for four years (or) three years and then I just got an iPhone because I felt pummeled by how being analog. It was very difficult, but having just gotten this crack machine, it’s really bad.” The actor further added about Kim Kardashian, “These things are really, really, really bad. I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can handle it.”

Chris Pine also joked about how his iPhone kept him updated with Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson news. He added, “I was f*cking murdering these books, just 15 books in like, three months, and then (iPhone) shows up and I could tell you everything about Kim and Pete. And not a f*ckig literature.”

Check out the video below:

EXCLUSIVE IMPORTANT CONTENT: Chris Pine has given up his flip phone for an iPhone and now he doesn’t read and hates himself. pic.twitter.com/pl4gG9l171 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 31, 2022

However, the actor pointed out that now he has access to Wordle, TikTok, and a host of other apps. But he jokingly said that he really hates himself for not being to read literature. He said, “I just want to throw up. Ugh. I just want to vomit. I hate myself. Such self–loathing.”

