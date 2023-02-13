Kendall Jenner belongs to one of the most well–known families all across the globe. She is one of the highest-paid- models in the world and never misses a chance to turn heads. One has to admit that she is a complete stunner. Recently, she dropped her s*xy pictures in a two-piece that could barely be called a bikini and now, she is making headlines for the same for all the wrong reasons. Scroll below to read the details!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is quite popular and enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram. When it comes to dishing fashion goals, Kendall serves it like a boss. Be it her casual chic looks or her s*ltry beach looks, she effortlessly pulls off every look. However, her recent pictures didn’t really impress the netizens as they were quick to notice her “wild” hand size and mocked her for a failed photoshop attempt. Check out the reactions below.

The bombshell Kendall Jenner was seen posing in a thong bikini. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account. In one of her photos, she can be seen leaning up on her toes with one hand out to steady herself and fans believed there was something wrong with it. They were quick to point out that her fingers seemed unnaturally long and bendy, while half of her was red and half pale.

One of the users commented, “Edit’s gone wrong in the fourth pic.”

Another wrote, “Why? What’s wrong with the finger?”

“You might need to see a doctor about that hand”, another comment read.

“I hope you are okay. Did someone slam the door and was your hand between it?”

“Girl, your hand.”

“The hand? In the 4th pic. I heard UFOs are all over the news. She got swiped onto the UFO and they fooled with her hand.”

However, her hardcore fans were quick to defend her. Many came out in Kendall Jenner’s support. One of fans of Jenner wrote, “Stop with the hand thing! She has long fingers and a thin hand, it’s normal.”

Another wrote, “S*xiest woman on the planet.”

Check out the look below:

Meanwhile, let us know what you think about the pictures. Let us know in the comments section below.

