Hollywood’s most talked about celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship seems to be in trouble! At least that’s what the buzz is going on, from sharing a cryptic post on social media handle and erasing proof of moments of them being together; all these signs lead to one and only outcome! Did Fox and MGK call it quits? What happened? What is going on? Scroll down to know in detail.

Megan and MGK met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and they soon started dating. It happened in 2020. Last year in January, the couple took their relationship a step ahead as they got engaged.

Megan Fox reportedly deactivated her Instagram account before doing that, she deleted all the couple pics from it, and that’s not all; she even shared a cryptic post with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath.” These are lyrics from Beyonce’s song “Pray you catch me” from Lemonade. Interestingly that reflects Jay Z’s cheating. As per a report by Highsnobiety, Machine Gun Kelly has allegedly cheated on the Transformers actress with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

According to the report, Megan Fox has unfollowed everyone on Instagram except Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet and Eminem. Again, this is odd since MGK and Eminem have been at odds for years. See the post shared by Fox via pop crave on Twitter.

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

The Twitteraties were also taken by shock, but most of the users seemed relaxed by it.

One of the users wrote, “We got Megan back!” Another wrote, “HOW CAN YOU CHEAT ON THAT?” A third user wrote, “I used to pray for times like this”. “Ughh, they look so good together; tho we can see this coming,” another wrote. One netizen wrote, “Finally, girl leave that train wreck and date Eminem”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly even spoke about a ritual where they drink each other’s blood [only a few drops] in a romantic way. After announcing their engagement, they performed this ritual to show her acceptance of his proposal. Both of them were pretty vocal about their relationship on social media.

