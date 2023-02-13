Marvel came up with a plot for Black Panther 2 where they wouldn’t need Chadwick Boseman but would also be able to pay a tribute to the late actor. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most emotional storylines that Marvel has given to their fans. However, in a recent turn of events, a French military chief took a dig at the movie over its wrong depiction of their army. Scroll below to get to know more!

Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dived deep into the emotional aspect, it also showed some international politics. While Wakanda and Talokan reached a war-like situation, on the other hand, countries from all over the world wanted the powerful and precious metal vibranium.

However, now, a high ranking French government official Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu shared a clip where he claimed that Marvel has shown a false and deceptive representation of their army in the court scene. In the scene, we can see the French soldiers are dragged into an UN meeting by Dora Milaje for trying to steal vibranium that belongs to Wakanda.

Now, as quoted in The Direct’s report after translating, Sébastien Lecornu stated, “I strongly condemn this false and deceptive representation of our armed forces. I am thinking of and honouring the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali, at its request, in the face of Islamist terrorist groups.”

The French military personnels who can be seen in Black Panther 2 wore outfits that resembled those who wore in the real-life Operation Barkhane. As reported in The Direct, This was from France’s eight-year fight against Islamic terror groups in the Sahel region of Africa which resulted in 53 French casualties.

A close source to Sébastien Lecornu stated that the defence ministry was “angry at seeing the film” on how it represented the French military. However, there’s no response yet from Marvel Studios or Black Panther makers on this incident.

Well, this is not the first time that Marvel has incorporated real-life political angles in their movies. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Black Widow leaked SHIELD documents to the world on surveilling the citizens, it reflected Edward Snowden’s real-world leak of NSA documents that proved the government organization was spying on citizens.

What are your thoughts about now that Black Panther 2 has landed into trouble for the wrong depiction of the French military?

