After a long wait and lots of speculations, DC finally dropped a brand new trailer of their upcoming solo Barry Allen aka Flash movie, The Flash. The movie will revolve around the Flashpoint comic storyline. There were rumours going around that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would have a particular part to play but with the swindling of DC Studios with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran, everything seemed to be hanging through a thread.

As the trailer is finally out, fans will once again get to see the speedster of the DC Universe. But the MVP of the trailer was the first look of Keaton as the caped crusader. It got the fans super excited and nostalgic. Keaton’s Batman came out in 1989, followed by Batman Returns in 1992, and director Tim Burton made both.

It seems like a calculative move by the DCU to reveal both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in this trailer, creating the hype even more. For the unversed, the film will deal with time travel where Ezra Miller‘s Flash will travel back in time in order to save his mother, and indeed, we all have already learnt about it in MCU that if one changes the past, it ends up creating a new alternate timeline. The trailer has given the audience a lot to ponder upon and get hyped up one last time before DC gets rebooted.

As soon as the trailer of The Flash came out on YouTube, fans were most excited about the first look of Michael Keaton as Batman and uttering the iconic phrase, “I’m Batman”. Let’s check out their overwhelming reactions after watching the trailer.

One YouTube user wrote, “I got actual chills when Keaton showed up as Batman”. Another wrote, “When Keaton said “I’m Batman” I cried.. my childhood”. “I just got goosebumps.. can’t wait to see this!,” writes another user. One Keaton fan said, “Can we rebrand this as a Batman movie? 😆Keaton?! Goosebumps”, while another reacted, “Whooooaaaaaaaaaa Affleck and Keaton in one movie”.

Besides Michael Keaton, fans will also witness Ben Affleck‘s Batman in The Flash one last time. The film has much more to offer with Ezra Miller in a dual role, where fans can see two Flashes simultaneously. Then the menacing General Zod [Michael Shanon] will reprise his role again. The audience also got a full-length look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. All in all, the trailer is pretty lit, and it has all the elements to get the fans super excited about it.

Check out the trailer here:

The Flash will release in the theatres on 16th June.

