Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding was one of its kind gala event. The duo reconciled their love story after two decades and proved you don’t find love, love finds you. Their love story is no less than a fairytale. But being a celebrity couple means a lot of media attention even during your honeymoon!

Jennifer and Ben grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the couple announced their wedding. Though the star couple had an intimate wedding, fans didn’t leave a chance to speculate things and kept their eye even on the minute details. Today, we bring to you a throwback story Ben’s several images from his honeymoon surfaced online in which he can be seen sleeping during the cruise ride with his wife Jennifer & netizens were quick to react.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left their fans surprised when the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Post that the couple went on their honeymoon. During their honeymoon, Ben was spotted taking a nap on a cruise and it was enough to send netizens into a frenzy. His (tired) viral pictures sparked a meme fest on the internet without knowing the real reason. According to a Daily Mail report, the actor suffered chronic migraine and that could have been a reason behind his tired look.

After watching the viral pictures of Batman star Ben Affleck, many users shared memes about him being tired of having a lot of s*x.

As per reports, a lot of times, Ben Affleck had to stop shooting because of his chronic migraine and it is one of the major reasons why the actor feels sleepy and tired most of the time. Jennifer Lopez is aware of the situation and has recommended some of her most reliable physicians.

Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) July 25, 2022

Sometimes actors come on the radar of netizens for all the wrong reasons. Mocking the situation is not always the right thing to do. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

