Emma Watson, who rose to fame after playing Hermione in the Harry Potter franchise is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood in today’s time. However, even though the actress isn’t much active on her social media platforms, she enjoys a massive fanbase who admires and loves her not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial choice when it comes to fashion.

Today, we bring you to a time when the actress faced a wardrobe malfunction but saved herself from a major n*p-slip. Scroll below to check out the pictures!

At the Perks Of Being A Wallflower movie premiere, Emma Watson had graced the red carpet by wearing a gorgeous n*de pink coloured layered gown with halter-neck and backless detailing. The layers added more charm to the look. The outfit featured stone and sequin embellishment all over it. However, the deep side of the neckline could have given a major n*p-slip to the actress, but the diva saved herself from it while facing a wardrobe malfunction as she flashed her pasties.

For makeup, Emma Watson opted for a full coverage foundation, lots of blush on the apples of her cheeks, highlights on the cheekbones, defined brows, shimmery clear shadow with mascara-laden lashes, and completed the whole look with bold red lips. The red lip shade added an edge and balance to the undertone colour of her outfit. She accentuated the look with a sleek back brushed bun and ditched any jewellery to keep the focus on her dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗘𝗺𝗺𝗮 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 (Fanpage) (@_emma__watsons_)

Emma Watson is quite smart when it comes to handling herself. She knows how to carry herself in a risque outfit. She looked quite confident and s*xy if we must add in that dress. On the work front, the Beauty and the Beast actress was last seen in the movie Little Women.

Well, what are your thoughts about Emma Watson’s throwback look where she faced a wardrobe malfunction? Let us know in the comments!

