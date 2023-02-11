Kendall Jenner who rose to fame after ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ became popular on television. However, she is one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters who have been ruling the fashion world with her gorgeousness and her styling sense. She is one of the top models in Hollywood and enjoys a massive fanbase. With 276 million followers on Instagram, Kendall rules over all of her fans’ hearts.

Be it any occasion or an event or a simple casual outing, Ken always puts effort to look good and puts her best fashion foot forward. She has never disappointed her fans with her looks, and when we say she can give you all kinds of thoughts with just her fashion sense. And, we are not kidding!

A few hours back, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures from her latest fashion campaign of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 edition. In the photo shoot, the supermodel took it all off! Yes, that’s right. Ditching br* and going topless, Kendall posed for the camera by wearing nothing but a black thong and stockings, along with 7-inch matt black platform heels from the designer Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner opted for dewy and glowy makeup with the n*de look. With a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, nude eyes and lips, defined brows and mascara-laden lashes the model completed her look. To give more edge to the whole look, she opted for a greasy back brushed hair and added liquid highlighter wherever possible. She accessorised it with a silver statement neckpiece and a pair of silver hoops.

In the next picture, Kendall can be seen posing at the camera by wearing a black latex material overcoat and she flaunted the same heels with it.

Well, what are your thoughts after checking out Kendall Jenner’s n*de photoshoot for Marc Jacobs? Did it leave you nothing to imagine *wink*? Let us know in the comments below!

