Kendall Jenner is turning up the heat just in time for summer. The 29-year-old supermodel recently set Instagram ablaze with a sizzling series of snaps from her June 2024 campaign with Italian beachwear label Calzedonia.

The 29-year-old, striking a pose by the pool, flaunted her sculpted physique in the brand’s shimmering Light Reflections bikini, a metallic-effect set featuring a triangle top ($50) and tie-side thong bottoms ($35). However, she didn’t stop there as some shots showcased her shedding pieces of the swimsuit entirely. One particularly daring image left little to the imagination, with only a white towel offering the faintest bit of coverage.

Beyond its eye-catching sparkle, the bikini is also easy on the wallet, coming in at under $100. Both the top and bottoms boast adjustable ties and snaps, ensuring the perfect fit for beach days and poolside lounging.

Check out Kendall’s post here.

Social Media Reacts to Kendall Jenner’s Sultry Snaps

Jenner’s jaw-dropping photos didn’t go unnoticed. Friends and fans flooded the comments with admiration, including Gigi Hadid, who commented, “😍😍😍😇,” and stylist Veneda Carter adding, “Gorgeous.”

On fan asked, “Do u realize you are the prettiest girl on the planet?” while another speculated that the steamy post was a subtle clapback at her ex, Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s Own Viral Moment

The timing couldn’t have been more intriguing as just days earlier, the Puerto Rican singer sent the internet into a frenzy with his own Calvin Klein campaign. Stripping down to showcase his chiseled abs and inked-up skin, Bad Bunny modeled the brand’s new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear, prompting fans to lose their minds.

“Can someone come over and resuscitate me? Cause I’m DEAD.” one wrote under Bad Bunny’s carousel post. Another user added, “I’m literally hyperventilating.”

Someone else joked, “A few million phone screen savers have just been changed 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

Calvin Klein has a history of enlisting heartthrobs for its campaigns, with Jeremy Allen White and Michael B. Jordan recently making waves for the brand. Jenner herself has also posed for the label in the past, often opting for topless shots.

