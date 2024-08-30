Everyone must be seeing a lot of SEVENTEEN content on their FYP especially when it comes to the uber handsome Kim Mingyu. Why? Because of the rapper’s latest Calvin Klein campaign shoot!

This simmering photoshoot has all our attention and it is safe to say that he is Kpop’s newest IT boy when it comes to charisma and fashion. 2024 is an excellent year for him and his group because they made history as the first Kpop band to perform at the Glastonbury Festival. Apart from that they had concerts all over the world and they are back with another world tour very soon with a Lollapalooza performance lined up before that.

Now coming back to Kim Mingyu, he is setting the internet on fire with his new shoot.

All about the campaign

MINGYU goes sleek in the high-shine bomber with 90s denim. pic.twitter.com/lLepjl9mzp — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 16, 2024

Mingyu’s debut campaign for Calvin Klein had him in classic denim looks. Directed by AJ Duan and shot by Park Jong Ha, the campaign shows Mingyu sporting amazing denim jeans and jackets from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection. He is also wearing a grey t-shirt with the logo of the brand in many pictures.

However, the most eye-catching pictures are of the singer and rapper’s shirtless photos where he is wearing a dark blue denim jacket and jeans with the brand’s signature underwear band peaking out. Showing off his enviable abs, Mingyu also wore a black denim tucker jacket and straight-fit denim pants in a light blue shade. He styled it with black Chelsea boots. Then came the show-stopping look with a gray hoodie and deep blue jacket where he again showed his perfect physique which he made with a lot of hard work.

According to a press release by Calvin Klein, “the campaign spotlights the K-pop superstar’s distinctive style,” with Mingyu’s “personality coming into focus against soft blue and orange backdrops, where vibrant color, gradient, and shadow complement his playful energy and body language.”

Mingyu discussed what makes him an excellent fit for the brand. While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar the megastar said, “I think a lot of my personality traits—like my energy, confidence—align well with Calvin Klein’s brand image.” He set the CARAT’s hearts on fire with this new shoot as the band gets ready for their next chapter!

