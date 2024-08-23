You all already know who Jungkook is even if you do not listen to Kpop that much! He is none other than the youngest member of the global sensation music band BTS. However this time he is not with his members. The ‘maknae’ of the group will be the focus of a new documentary series titled, ‘JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL’. The film is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide for a limited period.

So let’s dive in and see what it is all about!

Release Date and Story of I AM STILL

The documentary is scheduled to release on September 18 and this highly anticipated movie will feature exclusive interviews of JK. It will have all the behind-the-scenes footage and memorable performances from the wonderful singer. This has already made the fans excited as Jungkook completes his military enlistment.

Bangtan TV already released the trailer of this documentary and it is over one minute long. In the trailer, Jungkook was seen preparing for his concerts and shows. He was also seen talking about his solo album and feast on meals.

The interesting question he asked in the trailer is, “Without the power of BTS, just on my own will I be able to receive recognition?” He gave a glimpse of all his achievements and the young man said, “With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence.” He also added, “I think I liked the process itself. I’ll keep going forward.”

However, he also showed his humble side stating, “I’ve never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack, so I strive to improve too.”

The film is directed by Junsoo Park, who has directed most other films for BTS and its members. This is coming out just after the fun trip show named Are You Sure? which features Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung on a long trip.

The documentary of Jungkook features all the unsaid things and behind-the-scenes footage of the Grammy-nominated singer. Are you excited to see it?

Must Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Reclaims His #1 Spot On Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS’ Jin With Over 3 Million Points Slips To A Lower Rank!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News