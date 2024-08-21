Newtopia: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Park Jeong Min’s Upcoming Zombie K-drama Set For 2025 Release

BLACKOINK’s Jisoo is back in the acting realm with her upcoming zombie-themed Korean drama titled Newtopia. After the mass success of her previous acting project, Snowdrop, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her in action.

Jisoo stars opposite Park Jung Min, renowned for his role in Hellbound. After much anticipation, the lead pair has dropped a surprise video confirming the series’ release in 2025. Clearly, the wait is going to be a bit longer, but the good news is that the shoot for the series has already wrapped up. In the video, the actors introduce themselves as Lee Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min) and Kang Young Joo (Kim Jisoo), the characters they will play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 쿠팡플레이 Coupang Play (@coupangplay)

By the looks of it, Newtopia will be a thriller romance. The series is an adaptation of Han Sang Woon’s novel titled Influenza. The plot is set in downtown Seoul and revolves around the intense story of a separated couple. As Seoul is infected by a zombie apocalypse, Jae Yoon, a soldier, and his military girlfriend, Young Joo, should find each other amidst the chaos while also safekeeping the citizens.

The series will be aired on Coupang Play, and the platform unveiled some Jisoo and Jung Min stills from the sets. Fans have high expectations from the series, as it was co-written by Han Ji Won, well known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

On the acting front, Jisoo has previously proved her talent through various cameos and further solidified her reputation as an actor with the 2021 hit series Snowdrop. Apart from Newtopia, the K-pop sensation has an upcoming movie under her belt titled Omniscient Reader. She will share the screen with Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Min Ho.

Must Read: Top 10 Most Romantic K-Dramas Of All Time & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News