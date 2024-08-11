Craving a K-drama binge that combines epic romance with some wild fantasy? Imagine a romantic story entwined with folklore, time travel, and fantastical animals such as mermaids and nine-tailed foxes. These shows are ideal for binge-watching because they include incredible relationships, breathtaking graphics, and epic narratives.

Here are our top 10 K-drama picks that’ll immediately steal your heart!

1. I Can Hear Your Voice (2013)

When a man who’s got the ability to read minds and a woman who’s lost all spark in life meet, the unison is breathtakingly beautiful. I Can Hear Your Voice has that vibe. Public defender Jang Hye-sung appears to have given up on life, and Park Soo-ha can read people’s minds. When their paths cross again, Jang understands that working with Park would allow her to accomplish far more good. The show’s a legit groundbreaking success; it has won myriad accolades and immerses the audience in a society where justice and mind-reading go hand in glove. You may watch the series on Viki and Kocawa.

2. Extraordinary You (2019)

What if, one day, your actual day-to-day life becomes a comic book? That’s precisely what occurs in Extraordinary You. After learning that she is a fantasy comic book character, Eun Dan-oh resolves to alter her narrative, like in Free Guy, but set in high school, where Eun Dan-oh meets a gorgeous classmate and tries to change her destiny. You may watch the series on Viki and Kocawa.

3. My Roommate Is A Gumiho (2021)

You won’t believe to what extent a nine-tailed immortal fox would go just to become an ordinary human being. The plot of Gumiho Shin Woo-yeo’s desire to become human is brought to life in My Roommate Is A Gumiho. His plan hits a crossroads when this woman gulps down one of his sacred beads—risking her life and his human hopes. This drama flips the Gumiho legend on its head and serves up a unique take on love and transformation. You may watch the series on Viki and Amazon Prime.

4. Lovers Of The Red Sky (2021)

For peeps with a knack for romance, history, and fantasy blended in one, Lovers of the Red Sky is where it’s at. It’s about Hong Cheon-Ki, Korea’s first female painter, who falls for Ha Ram, a blind teacher. Despite his blindness, he’s oh-so-captivated by her art—and their blossoming love story is as colorful as Cheon-Ki’s paintings. The K-drama won myriad awards and praise for its blend of historical depth and romantic charm. You may watch the series on Viki.

5. Hotel Del Luna (2019)

This hotel is haunted! IU plays Jang Man-Wol in the K-drama Hotel Del Luna, the CEO of a hotel that only serves the dead. How would she escape her curse? Find a person who has committed a worse sin. The new living manager, Goo Chan-sung, now enters the scene. For fans of K-dramas with a hint of the macabre and the captivating, this 2019 drama series is IT for you! You may watch the series on Viki and Netflix.

6. Doom At Your Service (2021)

Doom At Your Service introduces Tak Dong-Kyung and Myul-Mang—a guy who would literally wipe out the entire planet if Dong-Kyung asked. As their romance intensifies, so do the stakes. Expect a love triangle that’ll keep you on edge and some heavy moral dilemmas. Buckle up for a wild ride of emotions! You may watch the series on Viki and Amazon Prime.

7. The Bride Of Habaek (2017)

Want gods, epic quests, and a dash of romance? The Bride of Habaek has you covered. Lord Ha-Baek, a water god, needs neuropsychiatrist Yoon So-ah to help him claim his throne. Initially, So-ah thinks Ha-Baek has lost it, but she soon discovers his quest is way deeper than it looks. This drama blends divine adventures with personal stakes, creating a unique mix of fantasy and human drama. You may watch the series on Roku and Tubi TV.

8. Oh My Ghost (2015)

Have you ever wondered what could happen if a shy chef is taken over by a demon with a narrow focus? That’s precisely what Oh My Ghost offers. A ghost sent to solve her murder gives Na Bong-sun a confidence boost. The drawback? Na is the ghost’s go-to source for information about who killed her. You may watch the series on Roku and Amazon Prime.

9. Queen In-Hyun’s Man (2012)

Take Queen Hyun’s Man on a time-travel adventure. A scholar from the Joseon Dynasty named Kim Bung-do is transported to 2012 and meets actress Choi Hee-jin, portraying his former queen. Their cross-century romance is sweet and intriguing, blending historical drama with modern love. Yoo In-na’s performance earned her a Rising Star Award, making this time-travel love story a standout. You may watch the series on Roku and Tubi TV.

10. Hi! School: Love On (2014-2015)

An angel who becomes human and ends up in a high school love triangle? That’s Hi! School: Love On for you. Seul-bi, an angel turned mortal, navigates high school life and romance while protecting Woo-hyun and Sung-yeol. The drama blends celestial and earthly struggles, offering a heartfelt look at love and friendship. You may watch the series on Viki and Kocawa.

