After Nayeon and Jihyo, TWICE’s Tzuyu has buckled up for her solo debut. Fans have been thrilled since Tzuyu updated details on her highly anticipated first solo mini album titled “about TZU.”

TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment dropped a teaser trailer for “about TZU” on August 1. The trailer features Tzuyu in a dreamy satin blue gown. As per the looks of it, we are expecting the album to have a mysterious and ethereal vibe. In the video, there are barely audible spoken lines in her captivating voice that say, “On a day unseen by anyone. I’m a believer, a dreamer. Trust Me. Before I give you my all, I will ask one last time.” At the end of the clip, she teases the fans and asks, “So, are you ready?” while shooting an invisible bow and arrow.

The release date for Tzuyu’s debut mini album is September 6 at 1 PM KST. After Nayeon and Jihyo’s successful solo debuts, we are expecting “about TZU” to make it big and become one of the most successful solos of the year. As the title suggests, fans are expecting the album to have a personal touch where we can witness the real Tzuyu and may know more about her.

Tzuyu’s journey as a K-pop star has been iconic. Despite being from Taiwan, she never let language and geographical boundaries stand between her dreams. She moved to South Korea at the age of 13 and became a trainee under JYP Entertainment. She gained recognition way before her debut with TWICE as she appeared in reality shows. But TWICE’s global fame has helped not just Tzuyu but all the members as well in their personal growth as artists.

Must Read: Most Awaited K-pop Comebacks and Debut Schedules for August 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News