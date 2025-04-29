Shin Ye-Eun is one of the brightest rising stars in the South Korean entertainment industry. She starred in the popular drama The Glory and earned a lot of appreciation for portraying such a layered character as the younger version of the main antagonist, Park Yeon-Jin. However, despite her popularity, she was once unofficially banned from appearing on variety shows, which raised questions about it on Korean online communities.

In one of her interviews (Via Koreaboo), the actress had admitted that her agency had prohibited her from appearing in any of the shows while her career was picking up. Her manager, in another conversation, opened up about the reason. And now we know why she was not present in most of the variety shows. Scroll ahead to find out.

Previously, when Shin Ye-Eun appeared on the MBC show, Point of Omniscient Interfere, she talked about the time when she was told not to attend any variety shows just at the time when she was rising in her career. When comedian and host Yang Se-Hyung pointed out that Ye-Eun was once quite active on variety shows, but soon she had disappeared overnight from any kind of shows. He directly asked if she was officially banned.

Shin Ye-Eun admitted that her not appearing on the shows was an intentional move, but it was not an official ban. She said, “It wasn’t an official ban, but… when the cameras are off, I’m calm. As soon as they’re on, I get overly excited and can’t control my energy very well.” Later, her manager clarified why, even after her powerful performance in The Glory, she was not allowed to attend the variety shows.

Shin Ye-Eun’s manager said, “After her villainous role in The Glory got attention, people were surprised because Ye-eun is actually playful and a bit of a goofball. We worried that her funny antics on variety shows might clash with her acting image, so we submitted a tip-off about it.”

For those who don’t know, when The Glory actress debuted in the industry, she had grabbed a lot of attention with her goofy and cutesy nature and even appeared on many variety shows. Even though she had a calm and composed onscreen image, she is generally a goofball in real life. Like in tvN’s Salty Tour show, she had spat out a half-bitten mango and created a fuss. It was a rare sight to see for an actress who should maintain certain decorum on camera. So, probably, this is the reason why JYP Entertainment, her agency, decided to restrict her from appearing in such shows when she started gaining more attention as a serious and dedicated actress in her projects.

Her fans however, want to see her more in variety shows. Let us know your opinion on this.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: South Korea’s Highest Paid Actresses Of 2025: From Song Hye-Kyo To Park Bo-Young, Full List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News