Lee Do-Hyun is one of the most versatile and talented actors in South Korea. He rose to fame after appearing in various projects, including The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, Exhuma, and others. However, the actor has always been very dedicated and passionate about acting, so much so that he once broke up with his girlfriend because he wanted to portray certain emotions in a character. Yes, that’s right.

But he didn’t gain attention for his acting skills; he also grabbed eyeballs after confirming his relationship with his The Glory co-star Lim Ji-Yeon (who played one of the antagonists in the drama and abused Song Hye-Kyo’s character). Now that Do-Hyun’s old interview surfaces everywhere revolving around his past relationship, netizens have raised concerns about his present romantic life.

However, Lee Do-Hyun is now happy and content with his current girlfriend, Lim Ji-Yeon, and there’s nothing to worry about. But, in the past, he had made some questionable decisions regarding his relationship that baffled people. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, the actor candidly opened up about his personal and professional worlds. During the conversation, he shared how he never watched his dramas because he believed he could do better, but at that time, he could do nothing about it. He further mentioned that he never checks the comments written as compliments. He doesn’t want to get it into his head.

In the same conversation, when Lee Do-Hyun was asked whether he does that because he thinks his mind is weak or doesn’t want to affect his acting skills, the actor chose the second option without missing a beat. He even claimed he had broken up with his girlfriend to get his emotions right for a character. He said, “I think it’s the latter. I take my career very seriously. I don’t like my acting being influenced because acting is my priority. Once, I even broke up with my girlfriend because of acting. My role in the performance was that of a character who endured missing a woman he loved. So I broke up with her to be able to act like that. I don’t know why I did that back then…”

When the interviewer further asked how old he was, The Glory actor shared, “I think I was about 21 or 22. Of course, my girlfriend didn’t understand and asked if I was crazy. But acting came first for me, then. The performance ended up being a failure. (Laughs) I think I grew a lot through trials and errors like these.”

Even though this decision was taken by a much younger version of Lee Do-Hyun, this shows how passionate he is about acting. However, many netizens have started a debate while thinking about his future with Lim Ji-Yeon, as they wonder whether he would again choose career over love. But, that time can only tell.

What do you think?

