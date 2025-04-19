On April 17, at midnight KST, Jin announced his first-ever solo concert, RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR, via his agency BIGHIT MUSIC. This concert will be held across South Korea, Japan, North America, and Europe. While this news excited many fans, it also raised some concerns over the K-pop band’s world tour and group activities. A lot of ARMYs have questioned whether the group reunion and the BTS world tour will happen or not.

For those who don’t know, Jin’s tour will happen from June to August, spanning over 18 nights. With his tight schedule, it seems unlikely that the band will hold its world tour. This news sparked a debate online, and people have started talking about it on X (previously known as Twitter).

Jin is one of the oldest members of the band BTS. His fans went into a frenzy as soon as his announcement for the RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR went live. His tour will have 18 nights with two sets scheduled in nine cities between June to August. The dates have also been finalized. It will begin on June 28 and will end on August 10. After much speculation about BTS’s world tour as a band to celebrate their 12th anniversary, FESTA 2025, Jin’s announcement left everyone baffled. (via Pinkvilla)

The rumors about the BTS group reunion and their world tour started to speculate after the band asked fans to fill up a questionnaire with a set of 12 questions on April 10. One of the questions was about the concerts. The question that created a buzz around everywhere was “As an ARMY, which BTS concert would you love to experience live if you could go back in time?” Many thought that it was a hint at the group’s world tour that will happen after Suga’s discharge from the military on June 21, and also because June is BTS’s FESTA month. But after Jin’s announcement, people have been in doubt.

Netizens and BTS fans have taken X by storm and shared their opinions about the group’s world tour not happening. One wrote, “BTS World Tour this year will not happen. 100% NEXT YEAR.” Another fan justified by commenting, “High chances for jungkook ( there are already rumours) I think jimin will go first as he already has 2 albums(enough songs and may release again) bighit trying not to overlap their tours.”

Oh so BTS World Tour this year will not happen . 100% NEXT YEAR — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) April 17, 2025

Perhaps solo tours will occur first — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) April 17, 2025

Maybe all the members will do a solo tour before doing ot7 tour. That seems like a possibility. — Min ⁷ ᴮᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ | ᴇᴄʜᴏ (@jk_phoria) April 17, 2025

Another fan demanded a group tour and wrote, “I want a group tour more than solo tours. Since they also said they want to return to group activities soon, I don’t think the other members will go on solo tours.” Many even claimed that there’s a possibility that after Jin, Jimin and Jungkook will hold their solo concerts and which is why the group tour will be postponed to next year.

I want a group tour more than solo tours. Since they also said they want to return to group activities soon, I don’t think the other members will go on solo tours. — petaltae (@petaltae_) April 17, 2025

Well, what do you think about all this?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Spotted Shooting Late Night Project In Las Vegas: Fans Predict A Surprise Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News