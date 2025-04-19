BLACKPINK’s Rosé might have an upcoming surprise project for her fans in store. The K-pop idol was recently spotted shooting something in Las Vegas. A clip from the site was posted on social media, and it looked like the streets were completely closed off for the filming. Although it has not yet been revealed what she was shooting for, fans suspect that there might be a huge release on the way.

Recently, a few video clips went viral on social media, where Rosé can be seen filming something in Las Vegas. It appeared to be late at night in the clips, and the production looked really high-budget, leaving people wondering whether she was shooting for her upcoming music video or a commercial for some brand she ambassadors. The streets were also closed off as the crowds peeked at her from afar. The BLACKPINK member was seen sporting her signature blonde hair along with a casual fit, walking on the streets and posing in various ways.

The local authorities also confirmed that parts of the city were closed due to a music video shoot. After the clips were posted on TikTok, the official account of Las Vegas also made a comment. “She is the main character,” they wrote, hinting at her being the face of this anticipated project.

dazedkorea update:

las vegas night, rosé was filming? pic.twitter.com/Pgbhv8FRwC — rosie (@roseannepics) April 13, 2025

The official account of Las Vegas once again responded to a Tiktok video of #ROSÉ and team closing down the Vegas strip at midnight on a Saturday 🖤 “She’s the main character 🥹” pic.twitter.com/yB5XIk8L2Q — The Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) April 16, 2025

rosé filming in las vegas pic.twitter.com/7PWdNvrWeO — rosie (@roseannepics) April 13, 2025

ROSÉ is rumored to be singing the OST for the upcoming F1 film, set to release on June 25/27. Her recent shoot in Las Vegas is said to be for the MV of the OST. What we know so far:

– One of the production companies is Apple Studios, which could explain why she was spotted… pic.twitter.com/SGFvTZOYoP — Rachel ¹⚡️💢 (@eternalroseanne) April 14, 2025

The excitement further grew when it was also revealed that Rosé is currently spending significant time in the recording studio. Many fans are sure that there’s a new song on the way, and she was filming for the music video in Las Vegas.

Rosé is in the recording studio. pic.twitter.com/hsFfRS6xYj — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) April 16, 2025

The BLACKPINK member gave some major hits last year through her first studio album, Rosie, which was released on December 6, 2024. APT was the first pre-release track to arrive, and it featured American singer Bruno Mars. The song almost instantly went viral, as the duo topped major music charts all over the world. Rosé herself reached many new milestones as the first K-pop artist, such as breaking into the prestigious Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. APT also became the best male-female debut duet of 2024, surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

Amid the craze over this catchy track, the singer returned with another pre-release, Number One Girl, which also did well commercially. Then arrived her full album, accompanied by the title track Toxic till the end, which further helped solidify her global stardom. The rom-com style music video for the title track featured Evan Mock, and following its release, there was a significant interest in who could have her “toxic ex.” Following the success of Rosie, fans are now excited more than ever about the weather she has next in store for them.

Meanwhile, Rosé was recently seen at Coachella, cheering on her bandmates and close friends Jennie and Lisa. They performed solo at the music festival for the first time, each generating significant buzz with their energetic stages.

Rosé was seen vibing along to their performance alongside the fans, showing her unwavering support for her BLACKPINK bandmates.

What do you think Rosé is filming for currently?

