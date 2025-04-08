According to reports, after Youth of May and Sweet Home, Lee Do-Hyun and Go Min-Si are reuniting again in the upcoming drama by the Hong Sisters. Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-Eun and Hong Mi-Ran), the writers known for dramas like Hotel del Luna and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, will take charge of this upcoming K-drama.

On April 7, 2025, reports suggested that Netflix had acquired the broadcasting rights of an original drama called Grand Galaxy by Hong Sisters. According to speculation, the storyline of Grand Galaxy should feature the male version of the 2019 drama Hotel del Duna, which was one of the most successful and popular K-dramas. It starred IU and Yeo Jin-Goo in the leads.

On April 2, 2025, Korean media outlets reported that Lee Do-Hyun was offered the lead role of Grand Galaxy after Cha Eun-Woo dropped himself from the project. The reports have been positive, as his agency, YUEHWA Entertainment Korea, stated in an official statement, “It is a project for which he received a [casting] offer.” On the other hand, Go Min-Si’s agency, Mystic Story, had already confirmed her appearance in the Hong Sisters’ project in January.

If Lee Do-Hyun confirms his part, then it will be the reunion we all have been waiting for between him and Min-Si after Youth of May and Sweet Home. Also, it will be Do-Hyun’s second time working with the Hong Sisters, as he had featured in Hotel del Luna as Go Chung-Myung. For those who don’t know, the Exhuma actor currently serves in the Air Force military band and is scheduled to be discharged on May 13, 2025. If this project works out, then it will be his post-military comeback. He is also in a fantasy romance drama that, with Go Min-Si (with whom his chemistry has been loved by all in previous series), has pumped up the fans.

Initially, the lead role was offered to Cha Eun-Woo. Despite receiving a positive response from his side, the actor exited the project at the last moment. His appearance had raised anticipation and excitement among the fans, but his decision to drop out of the project left many disheartened. An industry insider told Sports Chosun, “Cha Eun-woo was positively considering the Hong Sisters’ new project but ultimately declined. Though discussions were serious, both sides have now moved on.”

Although most of the cast members and plot line have been kept under wraps, this upcoming K-drama by the Hong Sisters on fantasy romance with a unique way of storytelling is creating quite a buzz online. Are you also excited about it? Then, stay tuned for more updates on this.

