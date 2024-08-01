August 2024 is going to be an exciting month for all the K-pop fans, as some of the veteran artists and groups are set to make a comeback while some new groups are ready to debut. From Red Velvet to MAMAMOO, here is a list of artists you might want to check to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorites.
Here is a list of K-pop comebacks and releases for August 2024
August 1
Red Velvet
Red Velvet is releasing their title track “Sweet Dreams” to commemorate the band’s 10th anniversary. The album will drop at 6 PM KST on August 1.
Red Velvet ‘Cosmic’ [Cosmie Ver.] – Sweet Dreams
💫 2024.08.01 6PM KST#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet#Sweet_Dreams #스윗드림스#코스믹 #Cosmic#RedVelvet_Cosmic pic.twitter.com/HK8F3J6E0B
— Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) July 14, 2024
August 2
Jeon Somi
While Jeon Somi’s title track “Ice Cream” is set to release on August 2 at 1 PM KST, it has already grabbed headlines for allegedly copying BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’.
JEON SOMI Summer Special Single ‘Ice Cream’
2024.08.02 1PM (KST)
⠀#JEONSOMI #전소미 #IceCream#IceCream_JEONSOMI#THEBLACKLABEL #더블랙레이블 pic.twitter.com/QgHfjkyPlb
— THEBLACKLABEL (@THEBLACKLABEL) July 29, 2024
ONF
ONF’s instrumental album “INFUSE” will be released on August 2 at 6 PM KST. The teaser photos showcase a boys-next-door vibe with their casual outfits and bright smiles. The album will feature instrumental versions of some of their old songs as well.
온앤오프(ONF) INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
[INFUSE]
CONCEPT PHOTO LPver.
2024.08.02 6PM (KST)#온앤오프 #ONF#INFUSE pic.twitter.com/kgrHUk1vu8
— 온앤오프 (ONF) Official (@wm_on7off) July 24, 2024
August 5
Xdinary Heroes
The rock band will be releasing their digital single “Open ♭eta v6.3” on August 5 at 6 PM KST. The single is part of their ongoing “2024 Xperiment Project.”
Xdinary Heroes
Digital Single <Open ♭eta v6.3>
2024.08.05 (MON) 6PM (KST) Release
#XdinaryHeroes #엑스디너리히어로즈#Open_beta_v6_3#WE_ARE_ALL_HEROES pic.twitter.com/liqzIDa9YW
— Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) July 25, 2024
Kim Myung Soo, aka INFINITE’S L
Actor and singer L’s upcoming first solo EP album “24/7” is set to release on August 5 at 6 PM KST.
L(Kim Myungsoo) 1st EP/9; Concept Photo 3
❤️2024.08.05. 6PM (KST) #김명수 #KIMMYUNGSOO #엘 #L #L_247 #KIMMYUNGSOO_247 #어떻게_널_사랑하지_않겠니 pic.twitter.com/4e7Wa0ZexF
— KIM MYUNGSOO(L) (@LKMS_official) July 28, 2024
August 6
ASTRO’S Sanha
Sanha’s first solo mini album, “DUSK” is due to release on August 6 at 6 PM KST. The teaser so far looks like a visual treat, and we cannot wait for the album to drop.
UNIS
K-pop girl group UNIS is making their first ever comeback with the upcoming single “CURIOUS.” Though UNIS is a rookie k-pop group, they have garnered a decent amount of fan following.
August 8
GOT7’s BamBam
BamBam’s teaser photos for his third mini album, “BAMESIS” have us hooked, as he looks charming in his dark and villainous character. The album will drop on August 8 at 6 PM KST.
BamBam 3rd Mini Album 『𝐁𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐒』
ALBUM PREVIEW
[PRE-ORDER]
📆 2024.07.29 2PM KST ~
📍 온라인 음반 판매처
*각 음반 판매 사이트 URL은 추후 별도 안내 예정입니다.
*판매처에 따라 예약 판매 오픈 시간 차이가 있을 수 있는 점 참고 부탁드립니다.#BamBam #뱀뱀 #BAMESIS pic.twitter.com/pRUmWln1y7
— 뱀뱀 BamBam (@BAMBAMxABYSS) July 28, 2024
BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON
Four B.A.P. members reunited as BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON for the EP album “Cutain Call.”
August 12
fromis_9
Girl group fromis_9 is ready for a comeback with a fresh and juicy concept with their third single album Supersonic. The album will drop at 6 PM KST on August
SISTAR’S Hyolyn
After almost a year, Hyolyn is ready to release her first solo titled “Wait.” The digital single will be dropped at 6 PM KST.
August 14
LUN8
LUN8’s third mini album titled “AWAKENING” will be released on August 14 at 6 PM KST. The title tracks of the album have been revealed, which are Ride, Whip, Delulu, Love Trailer, and Life is a Movie.
August 16
KATSEYE
HYBE and Geffen Record’s multinational girl group KATSEYE is set to make their official debut with the upcoming release of their first EP, SIS (Soft is Strong).
August 19
NMIXX
The girl group is making a comeback with their most awaited third EP, titled “Fe304: STICK OUT.”
SHINee’s Taemin
This has to be one of the most anticipated K-pop comebacks, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Taemin’s fifth mini album, “ETERNAL” is releasing on August 19 at 6 PM KST.
태민 (TAEMIN)
The 5th Mini Album
‘ETERNAL’
Schedule Poster
2024. 08. 19. 6PM (KST)#TAEMIN #태민#ETERNAL#BPM #BigPlanetMade pic.twitter.com/rRLra0ueGc
— 태민 (TAEMIN) (@TAEMIN_BPM) July 29, 2024
August 21
MAMAMOO’S Moonbyul
Moonbyul’s much-awaited album “Starlit of Twinkle” is a repackaged version of her first full-length album, “Starlit of Muse.”
[#문별]
문별 (Moon Byul) 1st Full Album
Repackage [Starlit of Twinkle]
2024.08.21 (WED) COMING SOON 💙#마마무 #MoonByul#Starlit_of_Twinkle pic.twitter.com/A24Ko12v8J
— 마마무(MAMAMOO) (@RBW_MAMAMOO) July 25, 2024
P1Harmony
Boy Band P1Harmony will release their album “Love & P1ece: The Best of P1Harmony” on August 21 in Japan, followed by three concerts in the country.
August 28
Hi-Fi Un!corn
Hi-Fi Un!corn is set to make their debut with their first album titled “FANTASIA.”
August 30
WEi
After almost a year, WEi has announced their comeback with “LOVE2YOU.” The single will be released at 6 PM KST on August 30.
위아이(WEi)
Digital Single Album
[LOVE2YOU]
2024.08.30 6PM (KST)#위아이 #WEi#LOVE2YOU pic.twitter.com/QYCG6Trksw
— 위아이(WEi)_OFFICIAL (@WEi__Official) July 28, 2024
