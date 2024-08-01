August 2024 is going to be an exciting month for all the K-pop fans, as some of the veteran artists and groups are set to make a comeback while some new groups are ready to debut. From Red Velvet to MAMAMOO, here is a list of artists you might want to check to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorites.

Here is a list of K-pop comebacks and releases for August 2023

August 1

Red Velvet

Red Velvet is releasing their title track “Sweet Dreams” to commemorate the band’s 10th anniversary. The album will drop at 6 PM KST on August 1.

August 2

Jeon Somi

While Jeon Somi’s title track “Ice Cream” is set to release on August 2 at 1 PM KST, it has already grabbed headlines for allegedly copying BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’.

ONF

ONF’s instrumental album “INFUSE” will be released on August 2 at 6 PM KST. The teaser photos showcase a boys-next-door vibe with their casual outfits and bright smiles. The album will feature instrumental versions of some of their old songs as well.

August 5

Xdinary Heroes

The rock band will be releasing their digital single “Open ♭eta v6.3” on August 5 at 6 PM KST. The single is part of their ongoing “2024 Xperiment Project.”

Kim Myung Soo, aka INFINITE’S L

Actor and singer L’s upcoming first solo EP album “24/7” is set to release on August 5 at 6 PM KST.

August 6

ASTRO’S Sanha

Sanha’s first solo mini album, “DUSK” is due to release on August 6 at 6 PM KST. The teaser so far looks like a visual treat, and we cannot wait for the album to drop.

UNIS

K-pop girl group UNIS is making their first ever comeback with the upcoming single “CURIOUS.” Though UNIS is a rookie k-pop group, they have garnered a decent amount of fan following.

August 8

GOT7’s BamBam

BamBam’s teaser photos for his third mini album, “BAMESIS” have us hooked, as he looks charming in his dark and villainous character. The album will drop on August 8 at 6 PM KST.

BamBam 3rd Mini Album 『𝐁𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐒』

ALBUM PREVIEW [PRE-ORDER]

📆 2024.07.29 2PM KST ~

📍 온라인 음반 판매처 *각 음반 판매 사이트 URL은 추후 별도 안내 예정입니다.

*판매처에 따라 예약 판매 오픈 시간 차이가 있을 수 있는 점 참고 부탁드립니다.#BamBam #뱀뱀 #BAMESIS

BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON

Four B.A.P. members reunited as BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON for the EP album “Cutain Call.”

August 12

fromis_9

Girl group fromis_9 is ready for a comeback with a fresh and juicy concept with their third single album Supersonic. The album will drop at 6 PM KST on August

SISTAR’S Hyolyn

After almost a year, Hyolyn is ready to release her first solo titled “Wait.” The digital single will be dropped at 6 PM KST.

August 14

LUN8

LUN8’s third mini album titled “AWAKENING” will be released on August 14 at 6 PM KST. The title tracks of the album have been revealed, which are Ride, Whip, Delulu, Love Trailer, and Life is a Movie.

August 16

KATSEYE

HYBE and Geffen Record’s multinational girl group KATSEYE is set to make their official debut with the upcoming release of their first EP, SIS (Soft is Strong).

August 19

NMIXX

The girl group is making a comeback with their most awaited third EP, titled “Fe304: STICK OUT.”

SHINee’s Taemin

This has to be one of the most anticipated K-pop comebacks, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Taemin’s fifth mini album, “ETERNAL” is releasing on August 19 at 6 PM KST.

August 21

MAMAMOO’S Moonbyul

Moonbyul’s much-awaited album “Starlit of Twinkle” is a repackaged version of her first full-length album, “Starlit of Muse.”

P1Harmony

Boy Band P1Harmony will release their album “Love & P1ece: The Best of P1Harmony” on August 21 in Japan, followed by three concerts in the country.

August 28

Hi-Fi Un!corn

Hi-Fi Un!corn is set to make their debut with their first album titled “FANTASIA.”

August 30

WEi

After almost a year, WEi has announced their comeback with “LOVE2YOU.” The single will be released at 6 PM KST on August 30.

