Just like all other years, 2024 has been an exciting year for K-pop. From highly anticipated albums from Seventeen, TWICE, Ateez and ITZY, K Pop fans have been fed with incredible music and performances. There have been group albums and even solo albums from stars like Jimin and RM from BTS along with Jeonghan and Wonwoo from Seventeen. Some artists even went through refreshing changes in their careers where the music saw a change in the genre and feel.

As always, this year’s K-pop albums bring exciting experimentation with music and risk-taking with top-notch videos and amazing metaphors, which is the signature of Korean pop music. Along with amazing world tours and concerts, the albums and songs can make your mundane day more exciting. So, let’s dive into the best 10 K-pop albums so far in 2024.

SEVENTEEN -17 is Right Here

SEVENTEEN has always been a phenomenon but since 2023 they started gaining more fans and amazing recognition for their musical prowess. Their blockbuster hit song “Super” brought them into the limelight and the Follow concert world tour was a massive hit! They are still completing their world tour and now have a new album so close to the previous one already! The 13 idols never get tired and work hard to showcase their musical genius. So they came out with 17 is Right Here in 2024 showing all their past songs and amazing music. CARATs can enjoy amazing classics including crowd favourites like “Adore U”, “Mansae”, “Pretty U”, “VERY NICE,” and “Left and Right”! Along with that, they have brand new songs that have already made the fans berserk, especially with the concert performances! Leading with their latest single “MAESTRO” which was another massive hit, there are songs of the subunits like “LALALI,” “Spell”, and “Cheers to Youth”. As always, the members have composed and written the songs so sit back and enjoy the amazing musical ride!

RM – Right Place, Wrong Person

In his latest solo venture after releasing an album named Indigo, he completely revamped the theme and genre of his music and examined his identity and emotions. This is probably one of the most ambitious albums across any genre. The music and lyrics are extremely unique which is typical of RM and his fans will be delighted with the candid music videos and experimental thoughts in each song. Some songs are nearly 6 ½ minutes long and fans might find favourites among songs like “Lost”, “ Come Back to me” and “Heaven”. Sit back and relax with your favourite beverage while you listen to the songs because this album will make you think deeper thoughts.

IU- The Winning

The Queen of Kpop has done it again and released an amazing album with a single named “Love Wins All” which co-starred BTS member Taehyung. The music video already made waves in the K-pop world. Along with the heartfelt song, there are other groovy songs like “Holssi” and “Shopper”. She again made her trend and created a timeless album with melodious balance and preppy pop music.

SEVENTEEN Wonwoo and Jeonghan – This Man

This is the very first album from the duo and it’s an extremely unique one because it not only has a storyline but has amazing music. In a world where dreams become an escape and people are entangled in the sands of time, two members of K-pop sensation group SEVENTEEN take the listeners on a journey that will make them question fantasy and reality. JEONGHAN and WONWOO, two of the thirteen members of the International Kpop Group released their highly anticipated album. It was inspired by the urban legend of a man who appears in dreams. This album is an immersive experience and delves into a fantasy world. The music video of “Last Night” has an amazing moombahton feel and the video is nothing short of a movie. Songs like “Beautiful Monster”, and, “Leftover”, are hauntingly beautiful so expect the best when you listen to this album.

TWICE – With YOU-th

As always, the biggest girl group in the world kicked off their new album with an ode to friendship with the release of “I Got You.” The album also delivered two of the best singles with the previous song and another song called “Onespark”. They experimented a lot with the melody and lyrics this time and everyone took part in the lyric writing as well as music composition. The album contains songs like “RUSH” by Chaeyoung and other songs written by the other TWICE members. This album shows the strength of their friendship and love for each other. So get ready to be hyped when you listen to this one!

ATEEZ – Golden Hour: Part.1

ATEEZ Never disappoints when it comes to bombastic music that makes you feel like dancing. They kicked off another epic musical era with the first part of the Golden Hour series. It has extremely catchy songs such as “Work” and “Blind” which have energetic and tribal beats that will lure you in. They also have songs inspired from reggae groove and this EP is a musical fruit salad that will make you go through a range of emotions.

ITZY – Born to Be

This powerful girl group again did not disappoint and delivered the best with their new album. They experimented with some of their most ambitious music starting with the single “UNTOUCHABLE” and continuing it with enchanting beats in “Mr. Vampire.” There are genres like RnB along with synth-inspired music and their fifth anniversary in 2024 is more special because of this project because it explores their creative intelligence and amazing prowess in writing songs. So get ready to groove and even feel a little emotional with songs like Chaeryeong’s “Mine” and “Blossom” from Lia.

Stray Kids – ATE

You must have heard about the release of “Chk Chk Boom” because it was in collaboration with the release of Deadpool and Wolverine! This mega combo of Stray Kids, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman is already a massive hit and it is so catchy that even a non-pop fan must have heard it! Stray Kids are back after 8 months with an amazing album where the title track has already gone viral. The music video features Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in their superhero costumes. If you found the title song catchy then you will find the other songs in the album amazing as well so do not forget to tune in!

DAY6 – Fourever

The K-pop rock band released this album as a quartet and the music is not only amazing as always but comes with a powerful message. The opening track named “Welcome to the Show” is perfect for a stadium concert and shows the prowess of the band in playing at top festivals all around the world. You are going to be pumped up with this song and then can follow up with “The Power of Love” which has a punk genre and will get you dancing. So, get ready to feel like you are in a stadium seeing a concert while you listen to this album!

ROMANCE: UNTOLD by ENHYPEN

The boy band just called number 2 on the billboard and with the new album they showed the continuing storyline along with amazing talent as musicians. There are amazing songs like “Highway1009” and “Hundred Broken Heart. This album even includes collaborators like Jvke and Charli XCX who add their own spice. The group also revealed an action-packed short film which was directed by Lee Choong Hyun and expanded on the group’s alternate universe storyline. So get ready for amazing storytelling along with versatile music.

So here are the top 10 Kpop albums of 2024 so far. Get ready to be swept up by the melodious journey and have fun!

