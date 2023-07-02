For the Indian fans of K-dramas, more than 20+ K-dramas are set to come on OTT and will span across genres ranging from romance, thriller, mystery and drama.

All the rage in India and worldwide due to their great storytelling and artistic excellence, a carefully chosen selection of some of the top-rated K-dramas are now available for the connoisseurs of the Korean dramas.

Some of the K-Dramas are ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘Meow’, ‘The Secret Boy’, ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Cheer Up’, ‘Doctor Stranger’ and ‘Extraordinary You’.

Other K-Dramas are set to come soon all of which shall cater to every viewer’s preference.

ZEE5 will be dropping titles every Friday. Some of the K-Dramas which are already available in Hindi include ‘Fight for My Way’,’Hwarang’, ‘My Secret Terrius’, ‘My Golden Life’, ‘Partners for Justice’, ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’, ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love,’ ‘Witch At Court’ and ‘Queen of Mystery’ amongst others.

